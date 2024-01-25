Dr BR Ambedkar Educational Qualifications

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in the town of Mhow (now called Dr Ambedkar Nagar) in MP.
Dr BR Ambedkar was the 14th child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal who was an army officer holding the rank of 'Subedar'.
Dr BR Ambedkar was born into a Mahar (dalit) caste and was treated as an untouchable; he attended school but were not given as much attention as the others; in 1897, he was the only untouchable at Elphinstone High School.
In 1907, he passed this marticulation exam and in the next year, he entered Elphinstone College affiliated to University of Bombay and by 1912, he obtained degrees in Economics and Political Science.
In 1913, he was awarded the Baroda State Scholarship for 3 years for post graduation at Columbia University, NY; in 1915, he passed MA, majoring in economics, Sociology, History, Philosophy and Anthropology.
In 1916, Dr Ambedkar compleetd his second master's thesis for a second MA.
He completed Masters in 1921 from LSE and in 1923, he completed his DSc in Economics from University of London; he received his PhD in Economics at Columbia in 1927.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Unknown Facts About Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur