Ramabai Ambedkar Educational Qualifications, Lesser Known Facts
05 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Ramabai was born on February 7, 1898 in Vanand, Bombay Presidency, British India (now Maharashtra).
Ramabai belonged to a poor family and her father earned by carrying baskets of fish from the harbour to the market.
Ramabai married Dr BR Ambedkar in 1906, when she was nine years old while he was 15.
Even though Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar did not study, she extended complete support to her husband so that he could pursue his higher education from abroad.
When Dr BR Ambedkar went abroad to complete his education, she faced a lot of problems, even financial issues.
Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar died on May 27, 1935 after a prolonged illness.
Dr Ambedkar dedicated is book 'Thoughts on Pakistan' published in 1941 to his wife and in the preface, he wrote that his transformation has happened because of Ramabai who he lovingly called Ramu.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anand Mahindra Educational Qualifications