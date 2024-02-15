DSP Shrestha Thakur Education Qualification
Shrestha Thakur is an IPS officer of the 2012 batch. She is known for her sharp policing skills and courage. She is also called Lady Singham.
She belongs to a business family and her father’s name is SB Singh Bhadauria. She has two siblings.
Currently, she is posted in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh as Deputy Superintendent of Police.
She did her schooling from a UP Board school in Allahabad
She did MBA from Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
Shrestha Thakur faced molestation twice while studying in Kanpur. This experience motivated her to become a police officer herself.
In 2012, she fulfilled her ambition by qualifying for the Provincial Police Service (PPS).
She fell victim to a matrimonial fraud after she was cheated into marrying a man who posed as an IRS officer and ended up being defrauded out of lakhs of rupees.
Thakur’s net worth is not publicly known, but according to the 7th Pay Commission, her salary as a DSP is 67,700 INR per month.
