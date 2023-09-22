The Delhi University(DU) will conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections today, September 22, 2023.
Here is A List of DUSU Members Who later became Famous Politicians
Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019.
Vijay Goel: Former Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs of India
Ajay Maken: Politician from the Indian National Congress party.
Alka Lamba: Indian politician serving for the Indian National Congress.
Nupur Sharma: Indian politician
Anil Jha Vats: A former MLA (Kirari Assembly) and an active leader of Bharatiya Janata Party
Vijay Jolly: Politician of the state of Delhi belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party
