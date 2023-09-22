The Delhi University(DU) will conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections today, September 22, 2023.

22 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here is A List of DUSU Members Who later became Famous Politicians

Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019.

Vijay Goel: Former Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs of India

Ajay Maken: Politician from the Indian National Congress party.

Alka Lamba: Indian politician serving for the Indian National Congress.

Nupur Sharma: Indian politician

Anil Jha Vats: A former MLA (Kirari Assembly) and an active leader of Bharatiya Janata Party

Vijay Jolly: Politician of the state of Delhi belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party

