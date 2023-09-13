In India, education is primarily administered and regulated by various education boards at both the national and state levels.
Sumaila Zaman
Every state has its own education board. Check list of Education Boards in India - National and State Level Boards.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE)
Maharashtra – Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune
UP Board - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP)
Jammu and Kashmir - Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE)
Rajasthan Board - Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan(BSER), Ajmer
Bihar Board - Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB)
Gujarat Board - Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB)
Himachal Board - Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
Madhya Pradesh - Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE)
Chhattisgarh - Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education(CGBSE)
Punjab – Punjab School Education Board(PSEB), Mohali
Haryana - Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani
Andhra Pradesh - Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)
West Bengal - West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)
NIOS – National Institute of Open Schooling
