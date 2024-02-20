Dharmendra Pradhan Educational Qualifications
Dharmendra Pradhan was born on June 26, 1969 and belongs to Talcher, Odisha.
Dharmendra Pradhan's father Debendra Pradhan was a Minister of State in the Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004.
Not much is known about Dharmendra Pradhan's early school education.
Dharmendra Pradhan did his higher secondary education from Talcher College and during that time, he also became an ABVP activist.
Later, he became the President of the Student Union of the Talcher College in Odisha.
Dharmendra Pradhan holds a post-graduate degree in Anthropology, from the Utkal University in Bhubanaeswar.
Dharmendra Pradhan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Deogarh in 2004 and is currently the Union Education Minister.
