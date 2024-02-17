Educational Qualifications Of Alexei Navalny
17 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Aleksey Navalny (born June 4, 1976, Butyn, Russia—died February 16, 2024
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in 2020, was jailed on several occasions
He remained in Moscow to practice law and to continue his studies
He graduated with a law degree in 1998
Navalny attended the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia in Moscow
In 2001 he earned an economics degree from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.
(Images: X.com/ @navalny)
