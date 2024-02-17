Educational Qualifications Of Alexei Navalny

17 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Aleksey Navalny (born June 4, 1976, Butyn, Russia—died February 16, 2024

Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in 2020, was jailed on several occasions

He remained in Moscow to practice law and to continue his studies

He graduated with a law degree in 1998

Navalny attended the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia in Moscow

In 2001 he earned an economics degree from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. (Images: X.com/ @navalny)

