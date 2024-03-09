Educational Qualifications of Arun Goel

09 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Former Election Commissioner Arun Goel is a former bureaucrat of India

Arun Goel was born in Punjab in 1962 and joined the Election Commissioners on November 21, 2022.

Arun Goel completed his master's degree in Mathematics from Punjabi University

He completed his post-graduation degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England.

His diverse career span saw him working at several governmental departments, like Culture, Labour and Employment

He was appointed to the ECI as one of the Election Commissioners by President Droupadi Murmu

Arun Goel had the mandate to serve the office until December 2027 and was in line to be the next CEC after February 2025.

