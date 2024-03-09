Educational Qualifications of Arun Goel
Former Election Commissioner Arun Goel is a former bureaucrat of India
Arun Goel was born in Punjab in 1962 and joined the Election Commissioners on November 21, 2022.
Arun Goel completed his master's degree in Mathematics from Punjabi University
He completed his post-graduation degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England.
His diverse career span saw him working at several governmental departments, like Culture, Labour and Employment
He was appointed to the ECI as one of the Election Commissioners by President Droupadi Murmu
Arun Goel had the mandate to serve the office until December 2027 and was in line to be the next CEC after February 2025.
