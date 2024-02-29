Educational Qualifications of Bill Gates
Bill Gates is an American computer programmer and entrepreneur who cofounded Microsoft Corporation
Bill Gates graduated from Lakeside School in 1973
He scored 1590 out of 1600 on the Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) and enrolled at Harvard College in the autumn of 1973.
In high school he helped form a group of programmers who computerized their school’s payroll system and founded Traf-O-Data
He took mathematics (including Math 55) and graduate level computer science courses.
Gates left Harvard after two years while Ballmer stayed and graduated magna cum laude. (Data- Britannica)
