Educational Qualifications Of Ivanka Trump
03 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Ivanka Trump is an american businesswoman and entrepreneur from the US
She was an adviser to her father, Donald Trump
She graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics in 2004
After Donald Trump won the election and took office, she left the Trump Organization to work in the White House.
She attended Georgetown University for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania
Later, she switched to Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut.
She attended Christ Church and the Chapin School in Manhattan until age 15
