Educational Qualifications Of Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump is an american businesswoman and entrepreneur from the US

She was an adviser to her father, Donald Trump

She graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics in 2004

After Donald Trump won the election and took office, she left the Trump Organization to work in the White House.

She attended Georgetown University for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania

Later, she switched to Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut.

She attended Christ Church and the Chapin School in Manhattan until age 15

