Educational Qualifications Of JP Nadda

04 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

JP Nadda is an Indian lawyer and politician serving as the 11th national president of BJP

Nadda was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1993.

Nadda was appointed the national working president of BJP in June 2019

JP Nadda took education from St. Xavier's School, Patna

He did his B.A. from Patna College of Patna University

He did his LL.B. from Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

In September 2022, he got extension to be the party chief

