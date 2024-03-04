Educational Qualifications Of JP Nadda
04 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
JP Nadda is an Indian lawyer and politician serving as the 11th national president of BJP
Nadda was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1993.
Nadda was appointed the national working president of BJP in June 2019
JP Nadda took education from St. Xavier's School, Patna
He did his B.A. from Patna College of Patna University
He did his LL.B. from Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.
In September 2022, he got extension to be the party chief
