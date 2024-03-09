Educational Qualifications Of Mamata Banerjee
09 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Mamata Banerjee is the current Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee is chief of the All India Trinamool Congress party
She was born in a middle-class family in Kolkata and later joined student politics.
Mamata Banerjee did her higher secondary education from Deshbandhu Sishu Sikshalay in 1970.
Later, she completed her BA History from Jogamaya Devi College.
She completed her MA in Islamic history from Calcutta University.
Later, she also got a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Kolkata. (Images: ANI)
