Educational Qualifications Of OP Rajbhar
05 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Om Prakash Rajbhar is a renowned national figurehead of the Bharatiya Samaj Party
OP Rajbhar holds a significant sway over roughly 28 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
In his early life, he had to do farming to contribute to household expenses.
He is an alumni of Baldev Degree College in Banaras
He completed his master’s degree in political science from the same college.
