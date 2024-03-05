Educational Qualifications Of OP Rajbhar

05 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Om Prakash Rajbhar is a renowned national figurehead of the Bharatiya Samaj Party

OP Rajbhar holds a significant sway over roughly 28 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In his early life, he had to do farming to contribute to household expenses.

He is an alumni of Baldev Degree College in Banaras

He completed his master’s degree in political science from the same college.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Educational Qualifications Of JP Nadda

 Find Out More