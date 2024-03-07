Educational Qualifications Of Padmaja Venugopal

07 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Padmaja Venugopal is an Indian politician from Kerala

She is the daughter of Congress leader and former CM of Kerala, K. Karunakaran.

Talking about her education, she is a graduate.

She completed her B.A from Kerala University in 1982

She has total assets valued Rs 19,09,53,255

Despite her political lineage, she faced electoral setbacks, but now, she has joined BJP

Speaking after her induction into the BJP, Padmaja said there is no leadership in the Congress.

She has also came under severe criticism after her shift

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tim Cook Educational Qualifications

 Find Out More