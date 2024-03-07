Educational Qualifications Of Padmaja Venugopal
07 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Padmaja Venugopal is an Indian politician from Kerala
She is the daughter of Congress leader and former CM of Kerala, K. Karunakaran.
Talking about her education, she is a graduate.
She completed her B.A from Kerala University in 1982
She has total assets valued Rs 19,09,53,255
Despite her political lineage, she faced electoral setbacks, but now, she has joined BJP
Speaking after her induction into the BJP, Padmaja said there is no leadership in the Congress.
She has also came under severe criticism after her shift
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tim Cook Educational Qualifications