Educational Qualifications Of Pawan Singh
03 Mar, 2024
Pawan Singh is an Indian Bhojpuri language singer and film actor.
Pawan Singh is not very educated but in the matter of music, he is no less than anyone.
Pawan Singh did his schooling from HNK High School
Pawan Singh did his further studies at Maharaja College, Bihar.
Pawan Singh received the Best Male Singer Award at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards 2016
He has acted in major Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satavela, Bhojpuri Raja
BJP general secretary Arun Singh inducted Pawan Singh into the BJP in 2014
Pawan Singh was recently given the ticket to contest from Asansol, but he has now rejected the offer.
