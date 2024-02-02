Educational Qualifications Of Raghuram Rajan

02 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Master of Business Administration- MBA from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Bachelor of Technology - BTech, Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management, Doctor of Philosophy

Raghuram Rajan is the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth.

Between 2003 and 2006, Dr. Rajan was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund.

Dr. Rajan’s research interests are in banking, corporate finance, and economic development, especially the role finance plays in it

Dr. Rajan is a member of the Group of Thirty

