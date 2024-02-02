Educational Qualifications Of Raghuram Rajan
02 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Master of Business Administration- MBA from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Bachelor of Technology - BTech, Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management, Doctor of Philosophy
Raghuram Rajan is the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth.
Between 2003 and 2006, Dr. Rajan was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund.
Dr. Rajan’s research interests are in banking, corporate finance, and economic development, especially the role finance plays in it
Dr. Rajan is a member of the Group of Thirty
