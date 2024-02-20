Elon Musk Educational Qualifications
20 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.
Musk attended Waterkloof House Preparatory School and Bryanston High School.
The Tesla founder graduated from Pretoria Boys High School and during his passport application for Canada, he went to University of Pretoria for 5 months.
Elon Musk went to Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario in 1990 and was transferred to University of Pennsylvania, which was an Ivy League University in Philadelphia.
Here, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the university.
In 1994, he held 2 internships in Silicon Valley and in 1995 he was accepted to a PhD program in materials science at Stanford University; he dropped out two days later.
Elon Musk found his first company in 1995 and today, he is the richest man in the world after Bernard Arnault and family.
