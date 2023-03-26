All you need to know the recruitment drive.
Online Applications are invited for filling up of the Post of Social Security Assistant in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization.
The registration process will begin from March 27, 2023, to April 26, 2023.
Candidates will be recruited for the post of Social Security Assistant (Group C). A total of 2674 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Scale of Pay: Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300) in the Pay Matrix.
The candidate must possess the Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university as on the closing date for online registration of application.
The candidates will have to appear in the Phase-I Examination. The marks obtained in Phase–I will be considered for final selection on merit.
The candidate must be between 18 and 27 years as on Closing Date of Online Application form with Age relaxation as applicable.
Candidates have to apply "ONLINE" only for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) by accessing the website: https://recruitment.nta.nic.in OR EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in.
