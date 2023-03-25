EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Jobs 2023 Details

Check vacancy, salary, and job description here.
25 Mar, 2023
Online applications are invited for filling up the Post of Stenographer (Group C) in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
Candidates will be recruited for the post of Stenographer (Group C). A total of 185 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
The registration process will begin from March 27, 2023, to April 26, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
Scale of Pay: Level-4 in the Pay Matrix [Rs.25,500-81,100 ] (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
The candidate must be 12th class pass from a recognized Board as on the closing date of the online application.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
The candidates who are shortlisted in the Phase-I Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
Candidates have to apply “ONLINE” only for the post of Stenographer by accessing the website: https://recruitment.nta.nic.inOR EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!