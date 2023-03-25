EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Jobs 2023 Details

Check vacancy, salary, and job description here.

EPFO Recruitment 2023

Online applications are invited for filling up the Post of Stenographer (Group C) in Employees' Provident Fund Organization.

EPFO Vacancy

Candidates will be recruited for the post of Stenographer (Group C). A total of 185 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Registration Dates

The registration process will begin from March 27, 2023, to April 26, 2023.

EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Salary

Scale of Pay: Level-4 in the Pay Matrix [Rs.25,500-81,100 ]

EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Educational Qualification

The candidate must be 12th class pass from a recognized Board as on the closing date of the online application.

EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Selection Process

The candidates who are shortlisted in the Phase-I Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography.

How to Apply?

Candidates have to apply "ONLINE" only for the post of Stenographer by accessing the website: https://recruitment.nta.nic.inOR EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in.

