10 Famous South Actors' Educational Qualifications

31 Dec, 2023

Allu Arjun: Business Administration (BBA) from MSR College, Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu: Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai

Dhanush: Bachelor of computer application degree from Madurai Kamaraj University

Rajinikanth: Completed his primary education in a government school in Bangalore, India

Prabhas: B.Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad

Suriya: B.Com degree from Loyola College, Chennai

Chiranjeevi: Degree in commerce from Sri Y N College at Narsapuram

Rana Daggubati: B.Com from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad (dropout after 2 Months)

Akkineni Nagarjuna: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Karthi: Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University, New York

