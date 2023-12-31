10 Famous South Actors' Educational Qualifications
Allu Arjun: Business Administration (BBA) from MSR College, Hyderabad
Mahesh Babu: Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai
Dhanush: Bachelor of computer application degree from Madurai Kamaraj University
Rajinikanth: Completed his primary education in a government school in Bangalore, India
Prabhas: B.Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad
Suriya: B.Com degree from Loyola College, Chennai
Chiranjeevi: Degree in commerce from Sri Y N College at Narsapuram
Rana Daggubati: B.Com from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad (dropout after 2 Months)
Akkineni Nagarjuna: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Karthi: Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University, New York
