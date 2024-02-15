Farooq Abdullah Educational Qualifications
15 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Farooq Abdullah is an Indian politician and was born on October 21, 1937.
Farooq Abdullah is the son of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah.
Farooq Abdullah did his schooling from Tyndale Biscoe School.
After schooling, Farooq Abdullah did his MBBS from the SMS Medical College in Jaipur.
He then travelled to United Kingdom to practice medicine.
Son of a former J&K CM, Farooq Abdullah was first elected in the 1980 General Elections from Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency, unopposed.
Farooq Abdullah served as the J&K CM for three terms; he is currently the President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference.
