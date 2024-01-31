Nirmala Sitharaman Educational Qualifications
Nirmala Sitharaman is the current Finance Minister of India and is presenting her sixth consecutive budget.
Nirmala Sitharaman was born on August 18, 1959 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
Nirmala Sitharaman did her schooling from Sared Heart Convent Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Villupuram till primary level.
A part of her schooling happeed in Madras and Tiruchirapalli also; she obtained her BA in Economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Tiruchirapalli.
Nirmala Sitharaman then pursued her M.Phil from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.
She also enrolled for a PhD in Economics with focus on Indo-Europe trade but later left to move to London with her husband.
Nirmala Sitharaman joined BJP in 2009 and after serving as the Defence Minister from 2017-19, she became the Finance Minister.
