Satya Pal Malik Educational Qualifications
22 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Satya Pal Malik was born on July 24, 1946 in Hisawada village of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.
Not much is known about Satya Pal Malik's family except the fact that he was born in a Jat family.
Satya Pal Malik's schooling details are not available.
Satya Pal Malik did his Bachelor of Science from Meerut College.
It is from Meerut College that Satya Pal Malik did his LLB.
He was also the President of his college's Student Union in 1968-69 and that is where his political career began.
Satya Pal Malik served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from Aug 2018 to Oct 2019; he later became the Governor of Goa and then of Meghalaya.
