Digvijay Singh Educational Qualifications
26 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Digvijay Singh was born on February 28, 1947 in Indore in erstwhile princely state of Holkar in British India.
His father Balbhadra Singh was the Raja of Raghogarh under Gwalior Sate and MLA for Raghogarh Vidhan Sabha Constituency following 1951 elections.
Speaking of school education, Digvijay Singh went to The Daly College in Indore.
After schooling, Digvijay Singh completed his BE in Mechanical Engineering from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore.
Digvijay Singh is an Indian politician and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha.
He has been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms from 1993 to 2003.
Digvijay Singh, was also the General Secretaty of Indian National Congress - All India Congress Committee.
