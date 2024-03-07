Vasundhara Raje Educational Qualifications
07 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Vasundhara Raje was born on March 8, 1953 in Bombay (now Mumbai).
Vasundhara Raje's mother is Vijayaraje Scindia-Shinde (Rajmata of Gwalior) and her father Jivajira Scindia-Shinde was the Maharaja of Gwalior.
Vasundhara Raje did her school education from Presentation Convent School in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.
She graduated from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai in economics and political science.
Vasundhara Raje married Maharaj Rana Hemant Singh, of the royal Dholpur family but separated a year later.
Vasundhara Raje began her political career in the year 1984 and initially, she became a member of national executive of BJP.
Vasundhara Raje has been the Rajasthan CM for two terms and is currently one of the national vice presidents of BJP.
