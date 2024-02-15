K Chandrashekar Rao Educational Qualifications

15 Feb, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was born on February 17, 1954 in the Chintamadaka village of Hyderabad State (presently Telangana).

K Chandrashekar Rao has an elder brother and nine sisters; his parents were Raghava Rao and Venkatamma.

Not much is known about the school education of K Chandrashekar Rao.

After schooling, K Chandrashekar Rao did his graduation and then did his Masters.

The politician attained his MA Degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad, in Telugu Literature.

K Chandrashekar Rao joined politics with the Youth Congress Party in Medak District of Telangana and eventually founded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

K Chandrashekar Rao aka KCR has been the Chief Minister of Telangana from June 2014 to December 2023.

