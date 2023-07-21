Mahatma Gandhi was a great leader who worked from his heart and soul to free the country from British rule.

21 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check Major Movements of Mahatma Gandhi that helped in Indian Freedom Struggle.

Champaran Satyagraha (1917)

Kheda Satyagraha (1918)

Non-cooperation movement or Khilafat Movement(1919–22)

Boycott of Simon Commission (1928)

Civil-disobedience Movement (1930)

Gandhi–Irwin Pact (1931)

Quit India Movement(1942)

Swadeshi Movement

Mahatma Gandhi also started movements such as Harijan Sevak Sangh (1932) and Salt Satyagraha(Dandi March).

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates

 Find Out More