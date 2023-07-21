Mahatma Gandhi was a great leader who worked from his heart and soul to free the country from British rule.
Check Major Movements of Mahatma Gandhi that helped in Indian Freedom Struggle.
Champaran Satyagraha (1917)
Non-cooperation movement or Khilafat Movement(1919–22)
Boycott of Simon Commission (1928)
Civil-disobedience Movement (1930)
Quit India Movement(1942)
Mahatma Gandhi also started movements such as Harijan Sevak Sangh (1932) and Salt Satyagraha(Dandi March).
