Read Gahana Navya James Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank And More
07 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Gahana Navya James cleared the UPSC CSE Main Examination, 2022 by securing 1054 marks.
Gahana Navya James achieved the All India Rank (AIR) 6th in UPSC CSE Main Examination, 2022.
Gahana Navya James UPSC CSE Main Exam 2022 Marks: W_Total: 861
PT_Marks: 193; F_Total: 1054
Gahana Navya James hails from Pala in the Kottayam district.
Speaking of the her education, she completed her MA in Political Science. She graduated from St Thomas College in Pala. She pursued her BA in History at Alphonsa College in Pala.
Later, Gahana pursued her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in UGC NET examination.
Speaking of her family, her father is a retired professor.
