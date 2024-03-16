The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bangalore will announce the GATE result today, March 16, 2024.
IISc GATE Result 2024 can be downloaded by the official website at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.
GATE 2024 score will be valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results.
The GATE scorecard will be available for download for the candidates by March 23, 2024.
From January 1, 2025, onward, Score Cards will not be issued for GATE 2024 qualified candidates.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.
GATE 2024 was organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.