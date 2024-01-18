Gaurav Chaudhary AKA Technical Guruji Educational Qualifications
Gaurav Choudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, is a well known Indian YouTuber and a famous tech influencer.
He gained popularity for his tech-related videos in Hindi, covering several smartphones, gadgets, and technology news.
In 2020, Gaurav Chaudhary was on the Forbes India 30 under 30 list.
Born in 1991 in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Chaudhary pursued a degree in microelectronics at BITS Pilani's Dubai campus.
As per reports, he studied at a Kendriya Vidyalaya School.
The famous content creator runs two YouTube channels -- Technical Guruji and Gaurav Choudhary.
As per media reports, Chaudhary studied C++ coding in the 11 Grade.
In addition to it, he has received certification of work with the security systems from the Dubai police.
