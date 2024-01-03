Gautam Adani Educational Qualifications
03 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Gautam Adani was born in a Gujarati Jain family in Ahmedabad on June 24, 1962.
Gautam Adani had 7 siblings and his father was a small textile merchant.
Talking about his schooling, Gautam Adani was educated at Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad.
After finishing school, the businessman had enrolled for a bachelor's degree in Commerce at the Gujarat University.
Keen on doing business, Adani had dropped out of college after completing his second year.
Gautam Adani moved to Mumbai in 1978 to work as a diamond sorter and in 1981, his elder brother Mahasukhbai Adani bought a plastics unit in Ahmedabad and asked him to manage operations.
Eventually, Adani got into export-import and established Adani Exports in 1988, now known as Adani Enterprises, the holding company of the Adani Group.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Navneet Kaur Rana Educational Qualifications