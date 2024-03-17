General Bipin Rawat Educational Qualifications

General Bipin Rawat PVSM UYSM AVSM YSM SM VSM ADC was an Indian military officer who served as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces.
PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.
On December 8, 2021, He along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.
Born on March 16, 1958, Rawat was educated at Cambrian Hall school in Dehradun. He also went to the St. Edward's School, Shimla.
Later, Rawat joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, from where he graduated first in the order of merit. He was even awarded the 'Sword of Honour.'
Bipin Rawat was also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and the Higher Command Course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College (USACGSC) at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, a state in the Midwestern region of the United States.
General Rawat came from a military family who have served in the Indian armed forces for generations.
Bipin Rawat successfully obtained an MPhil degree in Defence Studies as well as diplomas in Management and Computer Studies from the University of Madras.
Rawat joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IAS Kanika Goyal Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank And More