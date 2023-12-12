Get To Know Shah Rukh Khan's Educational Qualification
Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor born on November 2, 1965, in Delhi, India.
Shah Rukh is renowned for his commanding presence on screen. He has been highly in demand as one of the top Bollywood actors.
Khan was a student at St. Columba's School in central Delhi, where he showed exceptional performance in academics and sports. He was also honoured with the prestigious Sword of Honour.
During his college years, Shah Rukh Khan pursued Bachelors in Economics from Hansraj College, University of Delhi.
After completing his Bachelor's, Shah Rukh went on to pursue Masters in Mass Communication from the Central University of Jamia Milia Islamia, in Delhi.
All being part of a plan, Shah Rukh Khan dropped out of his Master's to build a career in acting.
Shah Khan in an interview stated he likes to read anything. He prefers to read 3 or 4 books at a time.
When asked what kind of books Shah Rukh prefers, he mentioned, the books authored by Dan Brown.
Shah Rukh Khan has also authored a book named 'Twenty Years of a Decade' in 2007.
'King of Bollywood' is a biographical book written by journalist Anupama Chopra.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Princess Diya Kumari Education Qualification