Ghulam Nabi Azad Educational Qualifications

Ghulam Nabi Azad is a Indian politician who has served in various governmental roles.
Born on March 7, 1949 Azad received his Bachelor's of Science degree from G.G.M. Science College.
As per reports, he completed his Master's in Zoology degree from the University of Kashmir, Srinagar.
In 2022, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs. Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
After resigning from Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the formation of a new political party - Democratic Progressive Azad Party.
Azad served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.
Speaking of his personal life, Azad married Shameem Dev Azad, a well known Kashmiri singer.
Azad resigned from the Indian National Congress in 2022.
