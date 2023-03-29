Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India. He was in office from 26 January 1950 – 13 May 1962.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second president of India from 1962 to 1967. He was in office from May 13, 1962 to May 13, 1967.(Photo Credit: /en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarvepalli_Radhakrishnan)
Zakir Hussain served as the third president of India from 1967 to 1969. He was in office from May 13, 1967 to May 3, 1969.
VV Giri (Acting President)served as the fourth president of India from 1969 to 1974. He was in office from August 24, 1967 to August 24, 1974. He was also the third Vice President of India.(Photo Credit: vicepresidentofindia.nic.in)
Dr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed served as the fifth president of India from 1974 to 1977. He was in office from August 24, 1974 to February 11,1977.
Basappa Danappa Jatti served as the fifth acting president of India from 1974 to 1979. He was in office from February 11, 1977 to July 25, 1977.
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy served as the sixth president of India from 1977 to 1982. He was in office from July 25, 1977 to July 25, 1982.
Giani Zail Singh,the first sikh, served as the seventh president of India from 1982 to 1987. He was in office from July 25, 1982 to July 25, 1987.(Photo Credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zail_Singh)
Ramaswamy Venkataraman, an Indian Lawyer served as the eighth president of India. He was in office from July 25, 1987 to July 25, 1992.
Shankar Dayal Sharma, an Indian Lawyer and politician served as the nineth president of India. He was in office from July 25, 1992 to July 25, 1997.
Kocheril Raman Narayanan, an Indian politician served as the tenth president of India. He was in office from July 25, 1997 to July 25, 2002.
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, an Indian aerospace scientist served as the eleventh president of India. He was in office from July 25, 2002 to July 25, 2007.(Photo Credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A._P._J._Abdul_Kalam)
Prathibha Devisingh Patil, an Indian politician served as the twelfth president of India. She served in office from July 25, 2007 to July 25, 2012. She is the first woman to become the president of India.(Photo Credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pratibha_Patil)
Pranab Mukherjee BR, an Indian politician served as the 13th president of India. He was in office from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017. He died on August 31, 2020.
Ram Nath Kovind, an Indian politician served as the 14th President of India. He served in office from July 25, 2017 to July 25, 2022.
Droupadi Murmu, an Indian politician is currently serving as the 15th President of India. She is the first person belonging to the tribal community to hold the office.(Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Droupadi_Murmu)
