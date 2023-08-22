There have been many pioneering women in Indian history who have overcome barriers based on gender, fought tenaciously for their rights, and advanced the fields of politics, the arts, science, law, etc.
22 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check the list of 'First' Indian women in the history of India.
Anandi Gopal Joshi: First Indian female doctor of Western medicine.
Kiran Bedi: First woman in India to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS)
Indira Gandhi: First woman Prime Minister of India
Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha: First woman engineer of India
Kalpana Chawla: First woman of Indian origin to fly to space.
Pratibha Patil: First woman to become the President of India.
Bachendri Pal: First Indian woman to climb the summit of the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest
Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh: First and only female Rafale fighter pilot.
Justice M. Fathima Beevi: First female judge to be a part of the Supreme Court of India
Reita Faria: First Indian to win the prestigious Miss World title
