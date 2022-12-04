Global Peace Index 2022: 5 Most Peaceful Countries in World to Live

Global Peace Index (GPI) is a report produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) which measures the relative position of nations' and regions' peacefulness. Check 5 most peaceful countries to live.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Iceland

Iceland is a Nordic island country in the North Atlantic Ocean and in the Arctic Ocean. According to the Global Peace Index 2022, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world with an index value of 1.1.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

New Zealand

According to the Global Peace Index 2022, New Zealand is the second most peaceful country in the world with an index value of 1.269.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Ireland

According to the Global Peace Index 2022, Ireland ranks as the third peaceful country in the world with an index value of 1.288.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Denmark

According to the Global Peace Index 2022, Denmark ranks as the fourth peaceful country in the world.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Austria

According to the Global Peace Index 2022, Austria ranks as the fourth peaceful country in the world. It is consistently ranked as one of the safest places to live in the world. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

