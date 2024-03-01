Sundar Pichai Educational Qualifications

01 Mar, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

Sundar Pichai was born on June 10, 1972 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Sundar Pichai's father Regunatha Pihai was an electrical engineer at GEC, the British conglomerate and his mother, Lakshmi was a stenographer.

Sundar Pichai did his initial school education from Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

Sundar Pichai did his class XII from Vana Vani School in IIT Madras.

Sundar Pichai then pursued metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and then an MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering.

Pichai holds an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Currently the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, Sundar Pichai first worked in McKinsey & Co. and eventually joined Google in 2004.

