Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Educational Qualifications

24 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born in Papanasam, Tamil Nadu to Vishalakshi and R.S.Venkat Ratnam in the year 1956.
By the age of four, he was able to recite the Bhagavad Gita.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's first teacher was Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an Indian Vedic Scholar and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi.
According to reports, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the St. Joseph's College of Bengaluru University.
He holds degrees in, both, Vedic Literature and Physics; says srisriravishankar.org.
Gurudev founded The Art of Living as an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization.
In 1997, he also founded the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) to coordinate sustainable development projects with The Art of Living.
