Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Educational Qualifications
28 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was born on March 27, 1964 in the village of Bhavran,tehsil Naaun, Hamirpur district.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is the son of Late Shri Rasil Singh.
Not much is known about the school education of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
Post schooling, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu did his Masters from the Government Degree College in Sanjauli, Shimla.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu did his LLB from the Law Department at the Himachal Pradesh University.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's political journey began with him as a student activist in Natinoal Student Union of India (NSUI).
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu currently serves as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and is a 4-time and incumbent MLA from Nadaun Assembly Constituency of HP.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari Educational Qualifications