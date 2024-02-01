Himanta Biswa Sarma Education Qualification

Born in Jorhat in February 1, 1969, Himanta Biswa Sarma entered politics as a Congress leader. He was an MLA from the Jalukbari constituency in Assam from 2001 to 2015 from the Indian National Congress ticket.
Dr. Sarma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August 2015. He took oath as Cabinet Minister on 24 May 2016 after winning the 2016 Assembly
Himanta Biswa Sarma completed his senior secondary examination at Kamrup Academy School Guwahati in 1985.
He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 1990 and Master of Arts in 1992, both in political science, from Cotton College Guwahati
He has obtained an L.L.B. degree from Government Law College. He also holds a Ph.D. degree from Gauhati University Guwahati in 2006.
He practiced law at the Gauhati High Court from 1996 to 2001. In 2006, he completed a Doctorate of Philosophy in political science from Gauhati University.
Himanta Biswa Sarma has an interest in sports. Dr. Sarma was unanimously elected as President of the Badminton Association of India in 2017.
He is also the president of the Assam Badminton Association. In June 2016, he was appointed as president of the Assam Cricket Association.
Dr. Sarma was also the longest-serving vice president of the association serving from 2002 to 2016.