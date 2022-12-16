Hiring Alert: Check 7 Tips to Write an Email for a Job Application

Looking for a job? Check 7 Tips to Write an Email for a Job Application(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Recruiters typically receive a large number of emails per day. It is critical that you write a clear subject line that states why you are writing the email so that it attracts attention and does not get mixed up.
A formal job application email should not begin with a hello or hi. It's nice to have a formal salutation, and often in the formal space, "Dear ABC" is also acceptable.
You must explain how and why you are a good fit for the job in the second or third paragraph of your email. If your email is convincing, the hiring manager will be willing to look over your CV.
Basic ettiquetes are also very important when writing an email. So, please remember to thank the recruiter at the end and be courteous.
Please include your contact information, such as your name, phone number, and/or email address, after thanking the recruiter. A hiring manager will not always open your CV and search for your contact information.
Long emails should be avoided as recruiter may not have the time to read them. Keep your email concise and qualitative.
Remember to attach your resume/ CV in the email. A mere email is not sufficient as if the manager likes what you wrote, they would be prompted to read your CV as well.
