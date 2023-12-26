How to Ace Your Job Interview- 7 Tips
26 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Read your resume multiple times and be ready to discuss it.
Follow up with a thank-you email within 24 hours expressing gratitude and reiterating your interest.
Research about the company for which you are giving the interview properly
Dress professionally, and wear good shoes.
Prepare thoughtful and to the point questions that can be asked in the interview
Practice the common interview questions which are asked in every interview.
Understand the job requirements by reading the job description properly.
