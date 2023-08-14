How to Clear UPSC Exam in First Attempt: 10 Tips
14 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Before starting preparation for the UPSC exam, one must go through the entire UPSC Syllabus in detail.
Candidates must be aware of the exam pattern and the way in which the CSE exam is conducted.
Aspirants preparing for the UPSC Exam must know what to refer to and what not to.
UPSC aspirants must make planning to prepare for the exam.
Revision is one of the prime keys to succeed in UPSC exam in the first attempt.
To clear UPSC Prelims 2023 in first attempt, one must analyze the exam pattern from very beginning.
Aspirants must attempt UPSC mock tests in exam-like setting.
Generally, two papers are conducted in Prelims exam which are General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2.
