How To Draw World Map In 10 Minutes; Check 5 Easy Steps
07 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Creating a world map in a quick 10 minutes may seem like a tall order, but with these 5 easy steps, it's definitely achievable.
Step 1- Preparation is Key Before you jump in with your pencil, make sure all your tools are ready.
Step 2- The Continent Canvas- Kickstart your sketching by outlining the continents lightly.
Step 3- Seas and Oceans Await- With your continents in place, it's now time to sketch in the oceans surrounding them.
Step 4- Naming the Nations- Now, post designing the continents and the water bodies, it’s time to label the countries.
Step 5- The Devil’s in the Detail- The last step invites you to add any extra details you fancy.
