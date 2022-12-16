How to Prepare A Resume? Check 5 Tips For Freshers

16 Dec, 2022
It is important for the candidate to add his/her personal details clearly at the top. These include your full name, phone number, email address, date of birth and so on.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Make sure you explain your career goal clearly.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Aside from mentioning your basic qualifications such as school, grades, and college, you can also include additional information. These could include any certificate courses as well as others.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
As a recent graduate or fresher, recruiters will not expect you to have a full time work experience. However, if you have any internships, please include them right away.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
It is important to structure your resume. First of all, Prepare an order, add headlines and then present the information.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Thanks For Reading!