How to Prepare A Resume? Check 5 Tips For Freshers

16 Dec, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

Personal Details

It is important for the candidate to add his/her personal details clearly at the top. These include your full name, phone number, email address, date of birth and so on.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Career Objective

Make sure you explain your career goal clearly.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Additional Qualifications

Aside from mentioning your basic qualifications such as school, grades, and college, you can also include additional information. These could include any certificate courses as well as others.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Internship/ Work Experience

As a recent graduate or fresher, recruiters will not expect you to have a full time work experience. However, if you have any internships, please include them right away.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Structure of A Resume

It is important to structure your resume. First of all, Prepare an order, add headlines and then present the information.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Thanks For Reading!

