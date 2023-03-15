How to Prepare For JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam?

15 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Preparation Tips For Physics

Concentrate on deriving formulas and solving numerical problems because they account for a significant portion of the JEE Main physics section. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

Preparation Tips For Chemistry

Give equal weightage to both organic and inorganic chemistry. Create flashcards with all the important reactions, equations, and ideas, and go over them frequently.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

Preparation Tips For Mathematics

Learn all the important trigonometry and coordinate geometry formulas as well as the calculus definite integrals formulas.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

Time Management

Make a well-planned schedule.Spend enough time on each subject and revise frequently to build a strong foundation of knowledge.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

Stay Focused

Avoiding distractions as much as you can. You can maintain your focus and motivation by setting realistic goals and working toward them.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

Stay Positive

Have a positive mindset and believe in yourself! Surround yourself with positive people who will encourage you in your preparation journey.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

Practice, Practice

Practice Sample paper and mock test papers. Regular practice can help you improve your speed, accuracy, and problem-solving abilities, making you more confident and well-prepared for the exam.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

15 Mar, 2023

