NEET is held for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.
17 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
How to Prepare For NEET 2024 Exam | 10 Tips Here
The NEET UG 2024 syllabus and exam pattern are important elements that you should be familiar with before beginning your preparation.
The NEET UG 2024 exam pattern will give you an idea of how the exam will be held. The NEET UG 2024 syllabus will inform you of the topics and units that you must study.
Make a timetable with the subject and topic distribution because working randomly may result in massive confusion at the end.
Try to create a practical timetable.
Solve previous year’s question papers and mock test. Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels.
Go through the NCERT books as much as you can.
Candidates must identify and focus on their weak areas of the NEET syllabus
It is best to identify and focus on your strong points during the preparation process. Make sure that the topics in which you are confident are thoroughly studied so that you have a better chance of succeeding.
Learn to Manage Time. An excellent way to learn time management is to solve the mock test within the time limit. This will allow you to practise finishing the exam within the time limit.
Make notes and go through them.
