How to Write a Farewell Speech; 5 Tips
04 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Start by expressing your gratitude. Thank your colleagues, boss, and company for the opportunity to work there and for all of the support and guidance they have provided you over the years.
Share some of your favorite memories from your time at the company. This could be anything from a funny anecdote to a time when you felt particularly proud of your team's accomplishments.
Offer your best wishes to the company and your colleagues for the future. Let them know that you believe in them and that you are excited to see what they achieve in the future.
Practice your speech beforehand. This will help you deliver it confidently and smoothly.
Keep it short and sweet. A farewell speech should be no more than five minutes long. You don't want to bore your audience.
