How To Write Best Interview Scripts; 5 Tips
14 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Dive Deep into the Subject Matter- Doing a comprehensive research on the matter before the interview will help you ask good questions.
Run Mock Interviews and Tweak- By practicing the script by reading it aloud before the intervew, you can perfect it.
Strategize Your Script- Try to go for an organized interview script
Focus on Open- Ended Queries- Try to find Open-ended queries that can't be answered in only yes or no.
Clarify Your Goals- Before penning down words on paper, understand you aim to achieve from the interview.
If you stick to these five points, there are hugh chances that you'll have an effective script.
To summarise, crafting a good interview script structures your questions and makes the process easy.
